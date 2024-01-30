TypeScript 5.4 beta arrives

TypeScript 5.4, a planned update to the strongly typed JavaScript variant from Microsoft, has reached beta availability. New capabilities include preserved narrowing within function closures created after the last assignment and a NoInfer type to block inferences to valid but unwanted types.

Released January 29, TypeScript 5.4 can be accessed via NuGet or NPM. In NPM, use the following command:

npm install -D typescript@beta

TypeScript 5.4 makes narrowing smarter. Detailing the improvement, Microsoft said a common pain point in TypeScript was that narrowed types were not always preserved within function closures. In TypeScript 5.4, when parameters and let variables are used in non-hoisted functions, the type checker will look for a last assignment point. If one is found, TypeScript can narrow from outside the containing function.

TypeScript 5.4 also introduces a NoInfer<T> utility type. Surrounding a type in NoInfer<…> gives a signal to TypeScript to match the inner types to find candidates for type inference. The utility type addresses an issue in which TypeScript can infer type arguments from whatever is passed in. But it is not always clear what is the best type to infer, leading TypeScript to reject valid calls and make other mistakes.

Other improvements in TypeScript 5.4: