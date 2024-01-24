Mobb unveils vulnerability fixer for GitHub users

Application security company Mobb has released an automatic vulnerability fixer for GitHub users. The tool monitors GitHub pull requests and offers code fixes within software development workflows.

Unveiled January 23, Mobb Fixer provides developers with code fixes for security alerts when code is committed in GitHub pull requests. Developers do not need to leave their code repository. Mobb’s remediation technology combines security research and traditional semantic analysis with generative AI to enhance code coverage. Fixes provided are accurate, trusted, and free from code ownership concerns, the company said.

Mobb’s integration with GitHub is available now. More code repository integrations are planned, Mobb said. A free trial is available upon request.

New Mobb capabilities make it easy for developers to remediate coding issues while security teams can view reports on remediation work, the company said. Mobb’s fixes are automatically delivered within developer workflows to their code repository. Mobb supports leading SAST (Static Application Security Testing) scanners, enabling companies to leverage existing processes and tools.

Mobb said its “hybrid genAI” capability relies on deterministic algorithms that provide fixes that are accurate and trusted. Proprietary security research and traditional semantic analysis are coupled with generative AI capabilities.