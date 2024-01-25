Deno adds API for date and time operations

Deno 1.40, the latest version of the JavaScript runtime positioned as a rival to Node.js, has been launched with a Temporal API for advanced date and time operations.

The update was announced January 25. Deno can be accessed from deno.com.

The Temporal API is intended to address shortcomings of the existing Date object in JavaScript. It’s available with the –-unstable-temporal flag. Temporal acts as a top-level namespace that brings a modern date/time API to JavaScript. Temporal provides separate classes for date-only, time-only, and other scoped use cases, making code more readable and preventing bugs caused by incorrectly assuming 0, UTC, or the local time zone for values that are actually unknown.

Deno 1.40 also embraces the latest ECMAScript decorator syntax for more expressive code. With the decorator syntax, Deno now supports the ECMA Stage 3 decorators proposal for browsers. Decorators are a proposal for extending JavaScript classes and are widely adopted among developers in transpiler environments.

Other features in Deno 1.40 include the following: