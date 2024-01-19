Visual Studio upgrade boosts Code Search

With the just-released Preview 3 of the planned Visual Studio 2022 17.9 upgrade, Microsoft has enhanced Code Search, also known as the All-In-One Search experience.

The third preview of Visual Studio 2022 17.9 was launched January 17 and can be downloaded at the Visual Studio website.

The improvements to Code Search allow Visual Studio users to search for any word or string of characters across their solution, supplementing file and symbol results from their codebase. Users also now can search for words in comments, names of variables and parameters, or any other string of characters across a codebase. For more specialized text search, Find in Files (Ctrl+Shift+F) and Quick Find (Ctrl+) offer more options.

The default Code Search experience (Ctrl+T or Ctrl+) will include exact text matches and items such as comments and local variables not previously included. Text results are deprioritized compared to types, files, and members. Users also can filter down to just text results, i.e., a text-only view, by taking actions such as prefixing a search query with “x”.

Full text support in Code Search was available by default in the Preview Channel starting with version 17.9 Preview 2. It will also be in the main release of version 17.9 as a preview feature. Preview 3 follows Preview 2, released December 12, and Preview 1, released November 15.