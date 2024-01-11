Many software developers don’t trust AI – report

Most developers are optimistic that AI will reduce their workload and are eager to use it, but some don’t trust AI, according to a newly released report from technical hiring platform CoderPad.

The report, State of Tech Hiring 2024, published January 9, found that 70% of developers believe AI will help reduce their workload and 60% want to use AI more as part of their job. Developers surveyed reported confidence in AI-assisted tools, citing benefits such as code assistance, learning and tutorials, auto-completion, code generation, and documentation and API support.

“I use AI to help write code that would otherwise be just a waste of time to write manually, like making fetch functions with different URLs or short script tools in Python,” one anonymous respondent said.

But the CoderPad survey also found that 29% of developers surveyed do not trust AI, and 28% reported that their employers are against using AI. A quarter of developers find AI to be unreliable or inefficient. A third of developers consider the use of AI during an interview or technical test to be cheating.

The report is based on a CoderPad survey of more than 13,000 developers from 149 countries. Also surveyed were roughly 5,500 people who hire technical professionals as part of their job. Other findings of the State of Tech Hiring 2024 report: