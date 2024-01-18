GitHub counts 20 million US software developers

GitHub’s Innovation Graph, a repository containing structured data files of public activity on GitHub, counts more than 20 million US software developers using the platform.

Just-released findings incorporating data from Q3 2023 provide a comprehensive breakdown of global developer activity including top languages, numbers of users by country, and economy collaborators, GitHub said. GitHub released the GitHub Innovation Graph findings on January 18. Key findings include:

More than 20,226,000 US developers and more than 1,132,400 US organizations are building on GitHub.

US developers uploaded code from GitHub more than 23.7 million times.

US developers and/or organizations own more than 56.7 million repositories on GitHub.

The three top collaborators with US developers were developers from Canada, Germany, and India. The Innovation Graph tracks collaboration between global economies as the summation of Git pushes sent and pull requests opened between one economy to another.

JavaScript was the highest ranking programming language in the United States based on the number of unique developers who uploaded code, followed by Python and Shell.

The GitHub Innovation Graph was first launched in September 2023. Raw data date back to 2020. New data represent a significant update to help policymakers and researchers better understand the nuances of global software development, particularly regarding cross-country collaboration, GitHub said.