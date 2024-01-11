OpenAI launches GPT Store to expand user base and add revenue streams

OpenAI finally launched the much-awaited GPT store, which allows users to purchase and sell different GPTs based on OpenAI’s large language models.

The store serves as a marketplace for personalized AI applications, allowing users to access various AI applications. Some examples of customized applications, shared by OpenAI, include Khan Academy’s Code Tutor for learning coding skills and Canva to design presentations or social posts.

“The store features a diverse range of GPTs developed by our partners and the community,” said the OpenAI press release. The company claims that users have already created over 3 million versions of GPT in the last two months. This number is likely to increase substantially since it is possible to develop and publish a GPT online. The GPT Store is initially available to paid ChatGPT Plus, Team, and Enterprise users.

OpenAI plans to launch the GPT builder revenue program in the ongoing quarter. The blog post announcing the GPT Store mentions that the US developers will be paid based on user engagement.

The GPT Store model is similar to Apple’s App Store and Google’s Play Store, which allow developers to monetize their skills while enabling users to access various services online easily. Like these app stores, OpenAI’s GPT Store will enable the users to “browse popular and trending GPTs on the community leaderboard, with categories like DALL.E, writing, research, programming, education, and lifestyle.”

The strategy to open a store will enable OpenAI to expand its ecosystem and add new revenue streams. GPT Store will be available for ChatGPT Enterprises users soon, which will provide greater admin control for usage within an organization.

Targeted at enterprise users, OpenAI also announced a new ChatGPT Team plan, which essentially allows users a dedicated collaborative workspace.

“OpenAI’s GPT store will help a large community of users who have built their own versions of ChatGPT for specific purposes like design, writing, or coding to come together and collaborate. This store not only allows open sharing but also enables the users to monetize the same [to be announced]. This will help create specialized versions to be made publicly available or privately held, as the control is complete with the user or set of users,” said Deepika Giri, associate vice president at IDC.

“We believe this aligns with the general trend of the evolution of specialized LLM models with limited capabilities that are relevant to a very specific function,” Giri added.

The company initially planned to launch the GPT Store in November last year, but this was delayed because of disruption caused by the removal and reinstatement of OpenAI’s high-profile CEO, Sam Altman.

ChatGPT’s launch last year was a disruptive moment in the development of the AI ecosystem and now the company has again come up with an offering that promises to make AI extremely accessible and will lead to the emergence of new AI use cases.