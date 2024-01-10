OpenAI launches GPT Store

AI research and deployment company OpenAI has launched the GPT Store, a web directory of custom versions of ChatGPT.

Unveiled January 10, the GPT Store offers a range of GPT (Generative Pre-trained Transformer) models developed by OpenAI partners and the community. Since OpenAI introduced “GPTs” two months ago, users have built more than three million of the custom versions of ChatGPT, OpenAI said.

The GPT Store is available to ChatGPT Plus, Team, and Enterprise users (follow the link under Explore GPTs). Users can browse trending GPTs on the community leaderboard in categories such as writing, research, programming, education, and lifestyle. OpenAI will highlight “useful and impactful” GPTs, with AllTrails, Books, and Khan Academy’s Code Tutor among the first featured.

Users also can include their own GPT in the store. OpenAI said it will launch a GPT builder revenue program in Q1, which will pay builders based on user engagement with their GPTs.