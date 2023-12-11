JetBrains ships AI Assistant for JetBrains IDEs

JetBrains has released an AI-powered coding companion, AI Assistant, which is available to paid users of JetBrains IDEs including IntelliJ IDEA, PyCharm, PhpStorm, ReSharper, and Fleet by subscription.

Unveiled December 6, AI Assistant can explain code, answer questions about code, generate code and code completion suggestions, generate documentation, explain commits and generate commit messages, and perform other tasks. Powered by OpenAI and several proprietary JetBrains large language models, AI Assistant is available for customers of paid editions of JetBrains IDEs through a supplemental subscription.

Within the JetBrains IDE, AI Assistant enables multiline code completion, documentation and test generation, identifier name suggestions, AI-suggested refactoring, and code explanation. AI Assistant is powered by the JetBrains AI Service, which connects users to different LLMs and enables specific AI-powered features inside many JetBrains products. After acquiring the AI Assistant license, users must activate the license within the IDE to enable AI Assistant.