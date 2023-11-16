Microsoft unveils Microsoft Copilot Studio

Microsoft has introduced Microsoft Copilot Studio, a low-code development tool for customizing Microsoft Copilot for Microsoft 365 and building standalone AI assistants.

Introduced November 15, Microsoft Copilot Studio is offered as software-as-a-service and is currently available in a free trial. Users can try it out at microsoft.com.

Microsoft Copilot Studio is intended to make it simple to build and publish a plugin directly to Copilot for Microsoft 365, using a drag-and-drop, low-code approach that includes logic and data connectivity to answer questions based on business data and processes. Developers can use Copilot Studio to customize Microsoft Copilot for Microsoft 365 for their own enterprise scenarios. They also can use it to build and publish standalone copilots and custom GPTs (generative pre-trained transformers) with the right access, data, user controls, and analytics.

A graphical builder in Copilot Studio enables connectivity to back-end APIs and actions and the building of generative responses over enterprise knowledge sources such as files, SharePoint, and websites. In scenarios where tight business control is needed, generative responses can be supplemented with custom, manually created topic flows through the graphical builder.

New plugins can be created from existing platform components including data sources, connectors, and AI prompts. There also are more than 1,100 prebuilt connectors such as SAP, Workday, and ServiceNow for connecting with business data. Microsoft also will enable integration with OpenAI services and will soon enable development of custom GPTs within Copilot Studio.