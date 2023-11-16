Google Cloud certifications top highest-paying IT certifications list

When it comes to the highest paid US jobs pertaining to IT certifications, two Google Cloud certifications took the top spot in a recent survey, with annual salaries in the $200,000 range.

In IT trainer Skillsoft’s 20 top-paying IT certifications, published November 14, the Google Cloud – Professional Cloud Architect certification topped the list, with an average annual salary of $200,960. This certification ranked third last year, with an average salary of $161,371. This certification validates the holder’s proficiency in crafting and implementing secure, scalable, and reliable cloud solutions using Google Cloud technologies.

The Skillsoft report said that developments in cloud computing, particularly the increased reliance on cloud computing and the maturation of cloud computing technology, have led many in the industry to entrust providers like Google Cloud with their data. This has made cloud architects increasingly necessary, Skillsoft said.

In second place was the Google Cloud – Professional Data Engineer certification, with an average annual salary of $193,621. This certification validates an individual’s capability to construct and manage effective data processing systems using the Google Cloud Platform. It affirms an ability to create secure, scalable, and reliable data solutions.

Other Google Cloud certifications placed seventh and eighth on the list, which was dominated by cloud-related certifications. Seven of the 20 top-paying certifications pertained to Amazon Web Services (AWS). Skillsoft’s list was compiled from a survey of thousands of IT professionals including more than 1,900 professionals in the US, conducted between May and September of 2023.

Skillsoft’s 20 highest-paying IT certifications, along with their average annual salaries: