Microsoft’s F# 8 stresses simplicity, performance

F# 8, a new edition of Microsoft’s open-source, “functional-first” programming language, now is generally available, emphasizing simpler, more uniform, and more performant F# programming.

Released November 14 as part of the .NET 8 software development platform, F# 8 is available in both .NET 8 and Visual Studio 2022.

F# 8 has been made more consistent by allowing existing constructs in previously forbidden contexts, Microsoft said. This is intended to reduce beginner confusion and the need for workarounds, leading to more succinct code. Among these new language features is a shorthand for defining simple lambda functions, useful when the lambda only does an atomic expression on the lambda argument.

The shorthand works for single property access, nested property access, method calls, and indexers. It also can be used outside of a function call to define a standalone lambda for future usage.

A copy-and-update enhancement for nested records lets developers use dot-notation to reach lower levels of nested records and update them. A while! feature presents a refined approach to loops in computation expressions, minimizing boilerplate and maximizing clarity, Microsoft said.

Other new features and enhancements in F# 8: