Visual Studio Code update emphasizes audio cues, Activity Bar

The latest release of Microsoft’s Visual Studio Code editor features more audio cues, customizable Activity Bar positioning, and coding improvements to the Python extension.

VS Code 1.84, also known as the October 2023 release, was published November 1. It can be downloaded for Windows, Linux, or Mac at the Visual Studio Code website. Highlighted in this release are more audio cues for accessibility. When audioCues.clear is enabled, a sound indicates that the terminal, a notification, or the chat responses have been cleared. For files and notebooks, audioCues.save and audioCues.format can be set to play on user gesture or always for each event. When disabled, an ARIA (Accessible Rich Internet Application) alert is used instead and can be customized with accessibility.alert.format and accessibility.alert.save .

Also in Version 1.84, Activity Bar customizability means developers now can move the bar to the top of the Side Bar. When the Activity Bar is placed on the top, buttons for Accounts and Manage are moved to the Title Bar to the far right. This is supported only when the custom Title Bar is enabled. Users also now are able to hide editor Tabs by setting workbench.editor.showTabs to none . Other showTabs options are multiple (default) and single to show a single editor Tab for the active editor. A new View.Toggle Maximize Editor Group (Ctrl+K Ctrl+M) command maximizes an editor group. All other groups will be hidden and a button is added to the Tab bar, letting the user restore the previous layout. If the setting workbench.editor.doubleClickTabToToggleEditorGroupSize is set to maximize , users can double-click an editor Tab to maximize and unmaximize the editor group.

VS Code 1.84 follows last month’s VS Code 1.83 release, which emphasized command discovery. Also in VS Code 1.84 :