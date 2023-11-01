Intro to OOP: The everyday programming style

Object-oriented programming (OOP) is sometimes portrayed as difficult and intimidating. The truth is that object-oriented programming uses a very familiar model to help make programs easier to manage. Let’s take another look to see how easy it is to understand this very popular and influential programming style.
Objects are familiar
In everyday life, we interact with objects in the world. Moreover, we recognize individual objects as having defining characteristics. The dog on the couch has attributes such as a color and a breed. In programming, we call these attributes properties. Here's how we would create an object to represent a dog and its color and breed in JavaScript:
let dog = {
color: “cream”,
breed: “shih tzu”
}
The
dog variable is an object with two properties,
color and
breed. Already we are in the realm of object-oriented programming. We can get at a property in JavaScript using the dot operator:
dog.color.
Creating classes of objects
We’ll revisit encapsulation in a stronger form shortly. For now, let’s think about the limitations of our
dog object. The biggest problem we face is that any time we want to make a new
dog object, we have to write a new
dog variable. Often, we need to create many objects of the same kind. In JavaScript and many other programming languages, we can use a class for this purpose. Here's how to create a
Dog class in JavaScript:
class Dog {
color;
breed;
}
The
class keyword means "a class of objects." Each class instance is an object. The class defines the generic characteristics that all its instances will have. In JavaScript, we could create an instance from the
Dog class and use its properties like this:
let suki = new Dog();
suki.color = "cream"
console.log(suki.color); // outputs “cream”
Classes are the most common way to define object types, and most languages that use objects—including Java, Python, and C++—support classes with a similar syntax. (JavaScript also uses prototypes, which is a different style.) By convention, the first letter of a class name is capitalized, whereas object instances are lowercased.
Notice the
Dog class is called with the
new keyword and as a function to get a new object. We call the objects created this way “instances” of the class. The
suki object is an instance of the
Dog class.
Adding behavior
So far, the
Dog class is useful for keeping all our properties together, which is an example of encapsulation. The class is also easy to pass around, and we can use it to make many objects with similar properties (members). But what if we now want our objects to do something? Suppose we want to allow the
Dog instances to speak. In this case, we add a function to the class:
class Dog {
color;
breed;
speak() {
console.log(`Barks!`);
}
Now the instances of
Dog, when created, will have a function that can be accessed with the dot operator:
set suki = new Dog();
suki.speak() // outputs “Suki barks!”
State and behavior
In object-oriented programming, we sometimes describe objects as having state and behavior. These are the object’s members and methods. It’s part of the useful organization that objects give us. We can think about the objects in isolation, as to their internal state and behavior, and then we can think about them in the context of the larger program, while keeping the two separate.
Private and public methods
So far, we've been using what are called public members and methods. That just means that code outside the object can directly access them using the dot operator. Object-oriented programming gives us modifiers, which control the visibility of members and methods.
In some languages, like Java, we have modifiers such as
private and
public. A
private member or method is only visible to the other methods on the object. A
public member or method is visible to the outside. (There is also a
protected modifier, which is visible to the parts of the same package.)
For a long time, JavaScript only had
public members and methods (although clever coders created workarounds). But the language now has the ability to define private access, using the hashtag symbol:
class Dog {
#color;
#breed;
speak() {
console.log(`Barks!`);
}
}
Now if you try to access the
suki.color property directly, it won’t work. This privacy makes encapsulation stronger (that is, it reduces the amount of information available between different parts of the program).
Getters and setters
Since members are usually made private in object-oriented programming, you will often see public methods that get and set variables:
class Dog {
#color;
#breed;
get color() {
return this.#color;
}
set color(newColor) {
this.#color = newColor;
}
}
Here we have provided a getter and a setter for the
color property. So, we can now enter
suki.getColor() to access the color. This preserves the privacy of the variable while still allowing access to it. In the long term, this can help keep code structures cleaner. (Note that getters and setters are also called accessors and mutators.)
Constructors
Another common feature of object-oriented programming classes is the constructor. You notice when we create a new object, we call
new and then the class like a function:
new Dog(). The
new keyword creates a new object and the
Dog() call is actually calling a special method called the constructor. In this case, we are calling the default constructor, which does nothing. We can provide a constructor like so:
class Dog {
constructor(color, breed) {
this.#color = color;
this.#breed = breed;
}
let suki = new Dog(“cream”, “Shih Tzu”);
Adding the constructor allows us to create objects with values already set. In TypeScript, the constructor is named
constructor. In Java and JavaScript, it's a function with the same name as the class. In Python, it’s the
__init__ function.
Using private members
Also note that we can use private members inside the class with other methods besides getters and setters:
class Dog {
// ... same
speak() {
console.log(`The ${breed} Barks!`);
}
}
let suki = new Dog(“cream”, “Shih Tzu”);
suki.speak(); // Outputs “The Shih Tzu Barks!”
OOP in three languages
One of the great things about object-oriented programming is that it translates across languages. Often, the syntax is quite similar. Just to prove it, here's our
Dog example in TypeScript, Java, and Python:
// Typescript
class Dog {
private breed: string;
constructor(breed: string) {
this.breed = breed;
}
speak() { console.log(`The ${this.breed} barks!`); }
}
let suki = new Dog("Shih Tzu");
suki.speak(); // Outputs "The Shih Tzu barks!"
// Java
public class Dog {
private String breed;
public Dog(String breed) {
this.breed = breed;
}
public void speak() {
System.out.println("The " + breed + " barks!");
}
public static void main(String[] args) {
Dog suki = new Dog("cream", "Shih Tzu");
suki.speak(); // Outputs "The Shih Tzu barks!"
}
}
// Python
class Dog:
def __init__(self, breed: str):
self.breed = breed
def speak(self):
print(f"The {self.breed} barks!")
suki = Dog("Shih Tzu")
suki.speak()
The syntax may be unfamiliar, but using objects as a conceptual framework helps make the structure of almost any object-oriented programming language clear.
Supertypes and inheritance
The
Dog class lets us make as many object instances as we want. Sometimes, we want to create many instances that are the same in some ways but differ in others. For this, we can use supertypes. In class-based object-oriented programming, a supertype is a class that another class descends from. In OOP-speak, we say the subclass inherits from the superclass. We also say that one class extends another.
JavaScript doesn’t (yet) support class-based inheritance, but TypeScript does, so let's look at an example in TypeScript.
Let’s say we want to have an
Animal superclass with two subclasses defined,
Dog and
Cat. These classes are similar in having the
breed property, but the
speak() method is different because the classes have different speak behavior:
// Animal superclass
class Animal {
private breed: string;
constructor(breed: string) {
this.breed = breed;
}
// Common method for all animals
speak() {
console.log(`The ${this.breed} makes a sound.`);
}
}
// Dog subclass
class Dog extends Animal {
constructor(breed: string) {
super(breed); // Call the superclass constructor
}
// Override the speak method for dogs
speak() {
console.log(`The ${this.breed} barks!`);
}
}
// Cat subclass
class Cat extends Animal {
constructor(breed: string) {
super(breed); // Call the superclass constructor
}
// Override the speak method for cats
speak() {
console.log(`The ${this.breed} meows!`);
}
}
// Create instances of Dog and Cat
const suki = new Dog("Shih Tzu");
const whiskers = new Cat("Siamese");
// Call the speak method for each instance
suki.speak(); // Outputs "The Shih Tzu barks!"
whiskers.speak(); // Outputs "The Siamese meows!"
Simple! Inheritance just means that a type has all the properties of the one it extends from, except where I define something differently.
In object-oriented programming, we sometimes say that when type A extends type B, that type A is-a type B. (More about this in a moment.)
Inheritance concepts: Overriding, overloading, and polymorphism
In this example, we've defined two new
speak() methods. This is called overriding a method. You override a superclass’s property with a subclass property of the same name. (In some languages, you can also overload methods, by having the same name with different arguments. Method overriding and overloading are different, but they are sometimes confused because the names are similar.)
This example also demonstrates polymorphism, which is one of the more complex concepts in object-oriented programming. Essentially, polymorphism means that a subtype can have different behavior, but still be treated the same insofar as it conforms to its supertype.
Say we have a function that uses an
Animal reference, then we can pass a subtype (like
Cat or
Dog) to the function. This opens up possibilities for making more generic code.
function talkToPet(pet: Animal) {
pet.speak(); // This will work because speak() is defined in the Animal class
}
Polymorphism literally means “many forms."
Abstract types
We can take the idea of supertypes further by using abstract types. Here, abstract just means that a type doesn’t implement all of its methods, it defines their signature but leaves the actual work to the subclasses. Abstract types are contrasted with concrete types. All the types we’ve seen so far were concrete classes.
Here’s an abstract version of the
Animal class (TypeScript):
abstract class Animal {
private breed: string;
abstract speak(): void;
}
Besides the
abstract keyword, you’ll notice that the abstract
speak() method is not implemented. It defines what arguments it takes (none) and its return value (
void). For this reason, you can’t instantiate abstract classes. You can create references to them or extend them—that’s it.
Also note that our abstract
Animal class doesn’t implement
speak(), but it does define the
breed property. Therefore, the subclasses of
Animal can access the
breed property with the
super keyword, which works like the
this keyword, but for the parent class.
Interfaces
In general, an abstract class lets you mix concrete and abstract properties. We can take that abstractness even further by defining an interface. An interface has no concrete implementation at all, only definitions. Here's an example in TypeScript:
interface Animal {
breed: string;
speak(): void;
}
Notice that the property and method on this interface don’t declare the
abstract keyword—we know they are abstract because they are part of an interface.
Abstract types and overengineering
The ideal of abstract types is to push as much as you can into the supertypes, which supports code reuse. Ideally, we could define hierarchies that naturally contain the most general parts of a model in the higher types, and only gradually define specifics in the lower. (You can get a sense of this in Java and JavaScript’s
Object class, from which all others descend and which defines a generic
toString() method.)