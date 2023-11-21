TypeScript 5.3 arrives with support for import attributes

TypeScript 5.3, an upgrade to Microsoft’s strongly typed JavaScript variant that adds support for import attributes for ECMAScript modules, is now available as a production release.

TypeScript 5.3 also offers features ranging from stable support for resolution mode in import types to interactive inlay hints for types. Announced November 20, the production release can be accessed through NuGet or NPM. The NPM command:

npm install -D typescript

TypeScript 5.3 backs the latest updates to the ECMA import attributes proposal. The ECMA proposal introduces an inline syntax for module import statements to pass information alongside the module specifier. These attributes will support additional types of modules in a common way across JavaScript environments, beginning with JSON modules.

Microsoft said one use case of import attributes was to provide information about the expected format of a module at runtime. In an example cited, Microsoft said the contents of attributes were not checked by TypeScript because they are host-specific and left alone so that browsers and runtimes can handle them.

Import attributes are an evolution an earlier proposal, import assertions, that were implemented in TypeScript 4.5 in November 2021. The most obvious difference is the use of the with keyword over the assert keyword. A less visible difference is that runtimes now can use attributes to guide the resolution and interpretation of import paths, while import assertions only could assert some characteristics after loading a module. Plans call for deprecating the old syntax for import assertion in favor of the proposed standard for import attributes.

TypeScript 5.3 also adds an option to prefer type-only auto-imports when possible. Previously, when TypeScript generated auto-imports for something in a type position, it would add a type modifier based on the developer’s settings. With a recent change, TypeScript now enables an editor-specific option.

The production release follows a beta release published October 3 and a release candidate published November 3. Predecessor TypeScript 5.2 was released August 24.

Other new features and improvements in TypeScript 5.3: