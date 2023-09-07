GitHub Enterprise Server 3.10 ups control, security

With GitHub Enterprise Server 3.10, GitHub promises both developers and administrators more control over repositories, along with enhanced security and compliance controls.

Introduced August 29, GitHub Enterprise Server 3.10 is the latest release of GitHub’s self-hosted platform for software development within an enterprise, using Git version control, APIs, integrations, and productivity tools. This release makes the GitHub Projects tool for planning and tracking work generally available. Projects offers a live spreadsheet-like workspace to filter, sort, and group issues and pull requests, GitHub said.

Also in the 3.10 release, custom deployment protection rules for GitHub Actions enable safe deployment, GitHub said. New policy control over runners, for job execution, also are featured. And a new default setup experience for GitHub Advanced Security code scanning lets users find vulnerabilities in all repos in a few clicks. Security coverage and risk can be tracked at the enterprise level.

Developers can access GitHub Enterprise Server from enterprise.github.com, with on-premises and cloud-based deployments offered. Free trials also are available.

GitHub Enterprise Server 3.10 sets the stage for a planned deprecation of team discussions in version 3.12. A banner appears atop team discussions to inform users about the deprecation, with a link to tools to migrate to GitHub Discussions. Predecessor release GitHub Enterprise Server 3.9, featuring enhancements to GitHub Projects, was released June 29, followed by several point releases.