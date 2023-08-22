Python-based Textual apps are coming to the web

Textual, a rapid application development framework for building terminal applications, will soon support building browser-based apps.

Textual allows developers to build sophisticated user interfaces with a simple Python API, according to the Textual GitHub repo. Begun in 2021, Textual is a modern framework that integrates terminal applications with the desktop. Support for deployment to web browsers is due soon.

Textual requires Python 3.7 or later, and runs on Linux, macOS, or Windows. Built by Textualize, Textual adds interactivity to the Rich Python library for rich text and formatting in the terminal. Textual apps draw on 16.7 million colors, mouse support, and flicker-free animation. A layout engine and reusable components help developers create terminal applications that rival the desktop and web experience, Textualize said.

Textual applications can be built exclusively with Python, requiring little specialized knowledge. Concepts are borrowed from the web world for rapid development, including reactivity and components that can be distributed independently. The Textual Cloud Service enables applications to be web-facing by pairing them with agent software that maintains outgoing TCP/IP connections to the cloud service. Textual is offered via an MIT license.