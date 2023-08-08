Visual Studio Code enhances diff editor, GitHub interop

Visual Studio Code 1.81, the latest release of Microsoft’s extensible open source code editor, introduces improvements in the diff editor and GitHub pull request creation. Partial profiles also are supported.

Visual Studio Code 1.81, also called the July 2023 release, continues work on the new diff editor, which is to be gradually rolled out to Stable users. The diff editor includes several features and bug fixes, such as the ability to hide unchanged regions, which is useful when reviewing large diffs with many unchanged lines. The diff editor also now aligns text within diff regions, making it easier to review diffs where indentation has changed and lines have been inserted. The new diff algorithm, which produces better diffs in many cases but may be slower for some documents, now is enabled by default. Heuristics have been added to the algorithm to reduce the probability of matching unrelated words.

For the GitHub Pull Requests and Issues extension, used to manage GitHub pull requests and issues, the Create view has been updated to make it cleaner and more useful. The view tries to detect the best possible base branch for a pull request instead of always using the default branch. Also, view performance is much faster.

Support for partial profiles allows developers to create a profile in which only a subset of configurations, such as settings and keyboard shortcuts, is customized. Other configurations are applied from the Default Profile when the profile is active.

Visual Studio Code 1.81 can be downloaded for Windows, Linux, and Mac. Other new features and improvements in Visual Studio Code 1.81: