Deno unveils faster, simpler web server API

Deno 1.35, the latest version of the JavaScript/TypeScript/WebAssembly runtime positioned as an alternative to Node.js, stabilizes Deno.serve() , a new API that makes it easier to build web servers.

The Deno.serve() API provides a “fast and convenient” way to create web servers, according to Deno project developers, who announced Deno 1.35 on July 5, calling it a minor release. Deno.serve() is described as a long-awaited new web server API offering ease of use while significantly enhancing performance. Developers can use the API to set up a web server via a single line of code:

Deno.serve((req) => new Response("hello world"));

A previous API, Deno.serveHTTP() , required the setup of an async iterator over connections and subsequent handling of HTTP events. Deno.serve() uses web standard Request and Response objects for seamless interaction with fetch() , web streams, and other standard APIs. Deno’s developers said that, in internal benchmarks, Deno.serve() delivered twice the throughput of a similar Node.js server, with better tail latency and more efficient memory use.

Deno runs on Linux, Windows, and macOS as a single binary executable. Installation instructions can be found at the Deno website. Deno 1.35 follows the late-May release of Deno 1.34, which boosted compatibility with NPM and Node.js.

Other new and improved features in Deno 1.35: