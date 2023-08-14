TypeScript 5.2 brings explicit resource management

TypeScript 5.2 is now available in a release candidate (RC) version. The next planned update of Microsoft’s strongly typed JavaScript, TypeScript 5.2 supports the explicit resource management feature planned for JavaScript’s ECMAScript standard.

The TypeScript 5.2 RC arrived August 9, following a beta phase that began June 30, according to a Microsoft bulletin.

Explicit resource management is intended to address a common pattern in software development regarding the lifetime and management of resources such as I/O and memory. The key idea is to support resource disposal, or clean-up work, as a first-class idea in JavaScript. This begins with adding a new built-in symbol called Symbol.dispose . For convenience, TypeScript defines a new global type called Disposable .

A production release of TypeScript 5.2 is due August 22. Since the beta release, Microsoft has added optimized checks for ongoing type compatibility and the ability to reference the paths of TypeScript implementation files in type-only imports. No further major changes are expected before the stable release, other than critical bug fixes.

The TypeScript 5.2 release candidate can be accessed through NuGet or via NPM:

npm install -D typescript@rc

Previously cited new capabilities in TypeScript 5.2: