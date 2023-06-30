TypeScript 5.2 beta brings explicit resource management

TypeScript 5.2 is now available in a beta release. The next planned update of Microsoft’s strongly typed JavaScript, TypeScript 5.2 supports the explicit resource management feature planned for JavaScript’s ECMAScript standard.

TypeScript 5.2 reached a beta phase on June 30, according to a Microsoft bulletin. Explicit resource management is intended to address a common pattern in software development regarding the lifetime and management of resources such as I/O and memory. The key idea is to support resource disposal, or clean-up work, as a first-class idea in JavaScript. This begins with adding a new built-in symbol called Symbol.dispose . For convenience, TypeScript defines a new global type called Disposable .

A production release of TypeScript 5.2 is due August 22, following a release candidate planned for August 8. The TypeScript 5.2 beta can be accessed through NuGet or via NPM:

npm install -D typescript@beta

Other new capabilities in TypeScript 5.2: