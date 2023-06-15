Canva design platform unveils developer platform

Canva, a free graphic design and collaboration platform boasting 135 million monthly active users, has introduced Canva Developers Platform, featuring APIs and development tools for building applications for the Canva community. Developers will be able to market their apps in the Canva App Marketplace.

The developer platform was rolled out on June 14. Key to the platform is Canva SDK, to enable developers to quickly get an app up and running. The company said there were more than 11,000 developers on the waitlist for the SDK, which has been in beta the past nine months. Other parts of the Canva developer platform include:

Canva Connect APIs, which are REST APIs to connect any app with Canva. Due later this year, these APIs automate processes for teams using Canva. Designs, assets, comments, and more can be synced, to simplify or automate workflow for teams. Also featured in these APIs is support for artificial intelligence capabilities.

Canva Apps APIs, which are featured as part of the SDK, provide functionality such as adding content, editing a design, authenticating users, and providing data via Canva apps.

Canva said its content creators range from small influencers and small business owners to 85% of the Fortune 500 companies, such as Zoom and HubSpot. Featured in Canva are a drag-and-drop user interface and templates for purposes such as presentations, documents, websites, and social media graphics. A library of fonts also is featured, along with illustrations, video footage, and audio clips.