Latest Deno release supports NPM packages

Deno 1.34, the latest release of the JavaScript and TypeScript runtime positioned as an alternative to Node.js, improves compatibility with NPM and Node.js and enhances the developer experience, according to proponents.

With Deno 1.34, unveiled on May 25, deno compile supports NPM packages. Since Deno 1.6, introduced in December 2020, deno compile has allowed the compilation of projects into a single binary executable, which lets developers distribute and execute binaries on all major platforms without installing Deno dependencies. This feature—which simplifies deployment and speeds up startup time—has now been extended to NPM.

Prior to the Deno 1.34 release, deno compile also added support for web workers and dynamic imports. More work is on the horizon for this feature, including minimizing total binary size.

Like last month's Deno 1.33 release, Deno 1.34 is a precursor to a planned Deno 2 release. Other new capabilities include: