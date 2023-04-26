Amazon Corretto, Java 17 adoption soar, New Relic reports

Adoption of Java 17, the most recent Long Term Support (LTS) version of Java, has skyrocketed, growing 430% in the past year, according to New Relic’s latest report on Java usage. The report also found that Amazon Corretto is now the most-used Java Development Kit (JDK), with a 31% share of Java instances.

More than 9% of Java production applications use Java 17 today, versus fewer than 1% in 2022, the 2023 State of the Java Ecosystem Report report says. Java 17, aka JDK 17, was published in September 2021. As an LTS release, Java 17 receives several years of Premier-level and extended support from Oracle.

New Relic found that more than 56% of the production Java applications it monitored use Java 11, an LTS release published in September 2018. Java 8, an LTS release from 2014, was the second most-used version in production, with nearly 33% of monitored applications, down from 46% in 2022. Less than 1% of production applications are still using Java 7, which arrived in July 2011.

New Relic compiled its report based on data gathered in January 2023 from millions of applications that provide performance data to the company’s observability platform. New Relic noted that the data was anonymized to provide a general overview of Java usage, and does not provide a global picture of Java usage.

Other findings of the 2023 New Relic report: