SORAVIA accelerates acquisition strategy by leveraging Google Cloud, Workspot, Intel, and Nagarro

Workspot, the Cloud PC company, recently announced that SORAVIA, one of the leading real estate project developers in Austria and Germany, has chosen Workspot Cloud PCs to advance their mergers and acquisitions processes. With 4,210 employees, the company is using Cloud PCs to modernize their end-user computing, simplify IT operations and advance innovation in real estate development.

SORAVIA believes in a pioneering spirit, a greener future with sustainable living spaces, and innovative technology solutions. SORAVIA successfully develops real estate projects fulfilling all sustainability requirements along its value chain in ecological, social, and economic terms. This means also solving the urgent environmental problems of our time. It is in our hands to leave future generations a planet worth living on.

As an example, during the development of the Austro Tower project in Vienna, the SORAVIA team focused on successful investment management; innovative property development; and professional asset, property, and facility management extending to the CO2-free generation of cooling and heating energy. The Austro Tower was certified as Platinum by the Austrian Society for Sustainable Real Estate (ÖGNI) thanks to this approach. These exacting standards now serve as the benchmark for all SORAVIA projects in terms of sustainability.

Together with Nagarro, a global digital engineering leader specializing in helping enterprises with digital transformation, Workspot is deploying the Workspot Cloud PC solution on Google Cloud powered by the 2nd Generation Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processor, bringing highly specialized data analytics, global scalability, robust security, and anywhere-productivity to SORAVIA.

SORAVIA, Workspot, Google Cloud, Intel, and Nagarro will focus on mergers and acquisitions modernization and digital innovation in the areas of smart buildings and investments.

"In the past years, our company has experienced significant growth in our workforce via acquisitions,” said Hannes Gutmeier, head of Group IT and CIO at SORAVIA. “Through this collaboration, we are reducing time spent from acquisition to integration by 50%. Working with Workspot and Google Cloud makes it possible for us to continue building our teams with minimal disruptions, without increasing the size of the IT department."

Jörg Weis, associate director at Nagarro Austria, agrees, said that "Nagarro is absolutely thrilled to partner with Workspot for the delivery of the business-critical Cloud PC environment for SORAVIA so they can focus on their business and successful acquisitions. With Workspot, we look forward to delivering VDI modernization, with fast time-to-value, optimized costs, stronger security and global scalability as the cornerstones required for enterprise organizations."

Roi Tavor, managing director of Google Cloud Switzerland & Austria at Google, added that: "Working with SORAVIA, we created a long-term strategy for future innovation around smart building cycles from planning, to building and operating real estate projects. With innovation in mind, we are delighted to partner with Workspot and Nagarro to support VDI Modernization for SORAVIA’s growth through acquisitions."

Jeremy S. Weinsten, director of US Cloud Solution Providers at Intel Corporation, said, ​​"Customers around the world are looking for performance and scalability in their client compute solutions. Intel collaborated with Workspot to optimize their Cloud PC offering on Google Cloud, enabling a 27% increase in vCPU performance on Google Cloud’s Intel® Xeon® Scalable processor-based instances. Workspot utilized those performance optimizations to lower customer costs and support SORAVIA’s performance and scaling needs."

In addition to their objective of improving agility and productivity, SORAVIA also sought an end-user computing solution that is easy to operate and manage. By choosing Workspot and Nagarro, SORAVIA is reducing complexity for end-user computing and its IT team can easily manage Cloud PCs with existing tools and processes.

"For large, global organizations, our Cloud PC solution makes it easy to support a highly distributed workforce, no matter where people need to work," said Jimmy Chang, chief product officer at Workspot. "SORAVIA is able to simplify desktop management with our SaaS solution while adding the benefits of outstanding performance for their employees and stronger security to protect sensitive information."

