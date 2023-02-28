Deno adds package.json support

Deno 1.31, the latest version of the Node.js rival runtime for JavaScript, TypeScript, and WebAssembly, adds package.json support. The new feature is one of several improvements designed to make it easier for developers to transition from existing Node.js projects.

Deno now will automatically detect a package.json and use it to install and resolve dependencies used. This also enables the running of project-specific scripts defined in the scripts section with deno task . However, current support is limited to simple scripts. Programs such as rimraf or cross-env will not yet work, but support for them will be added in an upcoming release.

Deno 1.31 also stabilizes the Node-API (N-API). Developers no longer need use the unstable flag when using NPM packages that rely on this API. Many bug fixes were applied to Node-API and more packages can be used without issue. Remaining bugs will be addressed in upcoming weeks.

In addition, Deno 1.31 moves the compatibility layer for Node.js directly into the Deno runtime. Previously, compatibility for Node.js was provided by using https:/deno.land/std.node , a collection of polyfills in userland code in the Deno standard library. Because dependency on https://deno.land/std had to be bumped with each release of Deno, the compatibility layer had to downloaded after each upgrade. Now the compatibility layer is embedded in the runtime and V8 JavaScript engine snapshots are used to reduce startup time. The tighter integration enables easier polyfilling of missing APIs and improves the performance of built-in Node.js modules. To use embedded polyfills, developers can import from node: specifiers .

Unveiled February 24, Deno 1.31 can be accessed via deno upgrade for current users. Other installation options are listed on GitHub. Deno 1.31 follows last month’s release of Deno 1.30, which improved support for Node.js modules.

Also in Deno 1.31: