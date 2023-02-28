Google makes AlloyDB for PostgreSQL available in 16 new regions

Google is expanding the availability of AlloyDB for PostgreSQL, a PostgreSQL-compatible, managed database-as-a-service, to 16 new regions. AlloyDB for PostgreSQL was made generally available in December and competes with the likes of Amazon Aurora and Microsoft Azure Database for PostgreSQL.

“AlloyDB for PostgreSQL, our PostgreSQL-compatible database service for demanding relational database workloads, is now available in 16 new regions across the globe. AlloyDB combines PostgreSQL compatibility with Google infrastructure to offer superior scale, availability and performance,” Sandy Ghai, senior product manager of AlloyDB at Google, wrote in a blog post.

The new regions where AlloyDB has been made available include Taiwan (asia-east1), Hong Kong (asia-east2), Osaka (asia-northeast2), Seoul (asia-northeast3), Mumbai (asia-south1), Jakarta (asia-southeast2), Sydney (australia-southeast1), Melbourne (australia-southeast2), Warsaw (europe-central2), Finland (europe-north1), London (europe-west2), Zurich (europe-west6), South Carolina (us-east1), North Virginia (us-east4), Oregon (us-west1), and Salt Lake City (us-west3).

The new additions take AlloyDB’s availability to a total of 22 regions. Previously, the service was available in Iowa (us-central1), Las Vegas (us-west4), Belgium (Europe-west1), Frankfurt (Europe-west3), Tokyo (asia-northeast1) and Singapore (asia-southeast1).

Google has also updated the AlloyDB pricing for various regions for compute, storage, backup and networking.

Cross-region replication

In addition to making the service available across 16 new regions, the company is adding a new feature to AlloyDB called cross-region replication, which is currently in private preview.

AlloyDB’s cross-region replication feature, according to the company, will allow enterprises to create secondary clusters and instances from a primary cluster to make the resources available in different regions.

“These secondary clusters and instances function as copies of your primary cluster and instance resources,” the company said in a blog post.

The advantages of secondary clusters or replication include disaster recovery, geographic load balancing and improved read performance of the database engine.