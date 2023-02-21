Visual Studio 2022 17.5 arrives with C++ enhancements, AI coding suggestions

Visual Studio 2022 17.5, the latest version of Microsoft’s signature IDE, is now generally available. Highlights of the new release include capabilities for C++ cross-platform development, AI-powered coding suggestions, streamlined API development, and improved code search.

Also known simply as Visual Studio 17.5, the IDE can be downloaded from the Visual Studio website.

For C++ developers, the Linux console has been moved into the integrated terminal to make it easier to interact with a remote Linux machine. The integrated console window allows developers to offer input and see console input. When developers are using a dev container, they now can run them on remote machines. Developers also can open an interactive shell in the running container in the integrated terminal. The standard library has been expanded to include C11 atomics in MSVC (Microsoft C ++) compiler. Initial support only is for lock-free atomics. New CMake capabilities speed up compilation workflows.

Visual Studio 17.5 also offers AI-powered, intent-based code suggestions, providing inline suggestions in the editor based on recent changes. Machine learning algorithms are used to understand the structure of repeated edits made to code and suggest changes.

The general release of Visual Studio 17.5 follows three preview releases, the latest one arriving on January 18. Elsewhere in Visual Studio 17.5: