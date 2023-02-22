90% of APAC enterprises plan to deploy AI over the next 12 months: Report

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is expected to go mainstream in APAC region by the end of 2023 with more than 88% of enterprises in the region already using or planning to use AI or machine learning (ML) applications over the next 12 months, according to an IDC report, jointly commissioned by Lenovo and AMD.

“AI applications enable CIOs to analyze large volumes of information and create real-time insights to drive customer engagement and customer experience, managing growing complexity of a rapidly expanding geo-dispersed infrastructure for higher levels of resiliency and agility, and securing their IT operations against the backdrop of growing incidence of ransomware and malware attacks,” the report said. The report is based on a study of over 900 CIOs & IT decision makers across Asia Pacific.

The top three business processes in which enterprises are expected to incorporate AI/ML include IT operations, cybersecurity, and customer support and service, the study noted.

“Organizations are seeking AI/ML to streamline IT operations, as till today there are organizations that take time to get a virtual machine allocated to a customer,” said Amit Luthra, managing director for India at Lenovo ISG. Given that in the present business environment there are some workloads in the public cloud while some in the hybrid cloud, it becomes difficult to define the operations and ascertain who presides over what data, Luthra pointed out. “Thus, AI helps in taking an informed decision by providing appropriate insights.”

AI could play a significant role in ensuring cybersecurity resilience, the report noted. Organizations of different sizes across verticals use AI to streamline security as per their requirement. “To identify, predict, respond, and learn about a potential threat without depending (with minimal or zero touch points) on a human would be the best thing AI can bring in and that happens when you have a complete AI-based security framework,” Luthra said. “Cybersecurity is not a product. Depending on how well the framework is comprehended, various AI tools can be used to build a successful cyber resiliency.”

AI has been playing a major role in delivering superior customer service. Over the years, organizations across verticals have been pinning on AI to enhance customer experience. Depending on the industry, AI tools are being used at different degrees in different organizations. “For instance, in the automobile industry, AI is used to ensure customer experience by offering features of a well-connected car and an enhanced entertainment system as the sales of the cars depend on this to a large extent. Also on another front, AI is used by automobile manufacturers on the shop floor to ensure minimal parts rejection. Similarly, the banking sector uses AI to counter money laundering by reporting the incident real-time, not post facto. Meanwhile, the healthcare industry is using AI for providing preventive healthcare,” Luthra said.

Businesses across verticals such as manufacturing, retail, logistics, transportation, and energy are increasingly focused on delivering a superior customer experience to drive success in the digital economy and this is where AI can play a big role, the report said.

With the advent of advanced AI tools like ChatGPT and Google Bard, businesses are considering different use cases to integrate such advanced chatbots into their technology stack. However, Luthra pointed out that “several AI tools are already being used in various sectors. Now will it advance further with the coming up of the next level of automated search with ChatGPT and Google Bard. We have to see how it evolves.”

However, as the report points out, organizations that intend to truly leverage AI applications will need to undergo cultural transformation. With CIOs being a part of the boardroom discussions today, this may not be that difficult anymore. “CIOs want to go back and create that differentiation in the industry they operate. Organizations, where technology is aligned with business and uses AI as an enabler, are able to make that vision possible,” Luthra said.