SingleStore Named Select Launch Partner for Intel Sapphire Rapids

In July 2022, we announced our acceptance into the prestigious Intel’s Disruptor Initiative as a Gold Status Partner.

The Disruptor Initiative is concentrated on delivering best-in-class, AI, and data-centric enterprise use cases. Intel also recently joined SingleStore in the launch of our new partner marketplace: SingleStore Connect. As a launch partner of the Fourth Gen Xeon Scalable Processor, SingleStore is excited to continue the growth of the strategic partnership with Intel to address organizations’ real-time data challenges.

As strategic partners, SingleStore and Intel focus on driving innovative, data-centric enterprise use cases and optimizing the performance of SingleStoreDB on existing and future Intel architectures. The Intel Xeon Scalable Processor is a powerful and efficient processor designed to handle the demands of building real-time applications and analytics workloads. The new Fourth Gen Xeon Scalable Processors are redefining performance with:

Built-in accelerators to improve performance across the fastest-growing workloads in AI, data analytics, networking, storage, and HPC

53% average performance gain over the previous generation

The latest Intel Accelerator Engines and software optimizations to help improve power efficiency — users achieve a 2.9x average performance per watt efficiency improvement for targeted workloads utilizing built-in accelerators compared to the previous generation

Built-in accelerators to speed up data movement, encryption, and compression for faster networking and storage

Making the best use of CPU core resources, resulting in more efficient utilization and power efficiency advantages to help businesses achieve sustainability goals

Intel Software Guard Extensions and other hardware-enabled security features to help protect data while unlocking new opportunities for business collaboration and insights

Flexibility in deployment — including on-prem, hybrid cloud, network, edge, etc.

The Intel Xeon Scalable Processor is optimized for applications analytical workloads, which complements SingleStore’s real-time, distributed SQL database. SingleStoreDB is designed to handle high volumes of data with low latency and high concurrency, making it an ideal choice for organizations looking to process and analyze large amounts of data in real-time.

When paired together, the new 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable Processors and SingleStoreDB create a powerful combination to deliver even faster performance and increased scalability to organizations.

For more information, explore Intel on SingleStore Connect. We recently launched SingleStore Connect in December 2022 as a central place for SingleStore’s customers and partners to come together to discover and engage with the SingleStore Ecosystem.

You can also explore SingleStoreDB on Intel’s Solution Marketplace.