Starburst adds low code and Warp Speed capabilities to Enterprise and Galaxy offerings

Analytics software provider Starburst introduced several new updates to its Enterprise and Galaxy offerings at its annual Datanova conference to support analytics and AI workloads for enterprises.

Starburst Enterprise is the company’s data management and analytics platform that offers an enterprise version of Trino, an open source, distributed SQL query engine for big data that allows users to query data from multiple data sources within a single query.

Starburst Galaxy, on the other hand, is the company’s managed Trino SQL query engine service.

Faster query processing with Warp Speed

To increase the speed of query processing, Starburst has introduced a smart indexing and caching solution called Warp Speed.

Starburst claims that the solution will accelerate queries by up to seven times by splitting data blocks and automatically choosing the most effective index for each block. This reduces query response time and optimizes data lake performance by autonomously identifying and caching the most used or relevant data based on the usage pattern analysis.

Smart indexing and caching are a combination of processes that can be used to accelerate text-based queries, which most enterprises prefer because these kinds of searches can be used by non-technical users as well.

Warp Speed uses Apache Lucene indexing to accelerate text analytics and provides text filters. Warp Speed also simplifies data federation across multiple cloud sources before running analytics.

“This type of acceleration strategy eliminates the manual burden of selecting what data in the data lake to optimize and cache,” the company said in a statement.

Warp Speed is currently in private preview for Starburst Galaxy users, and will be made generally available for Starburst Enterprise users by the end of February.

Low-code interface and private preview of data products

Starburst has also introduced a new low-code interface to help enterprise customers build, share, and curate data products global data in Starburst Galaxy.

Low-code or no-code applications have been gaining popularity as they lower the technical barrier to operate and reduce costs by eliminating the need for an expert like a web or an app developer for building applications or interfaces.

Low-code and no-code market size is expected to reach $21 billion by 2026, according to market research firm IDC.

In addition to the low-code interface, Starburst introduced its data products in private preview in Starburst Galaxy, along with a new data catalog.

Starburst had first unveiled its data products at its last year’s annual conference in the form of a new module in the Starburst Enterprise web UI.

Data products are essentially applications such as dashboards and predictive analytics that allow data to be analyzed in order to gain insights for business.

Starburst also said it was making it possible for developers to work on Python within Starburst due to enterprises’ demand to migrate PySpark workloads to Trino.