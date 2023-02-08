ScyllaDB Teams Up with Intel to Achieve Staggering NoSQL Performance

ScyllaDB, the company behind the ScyllaDB database for data-intensive applications that require high performance and low latency, announced that it is achieving staggering performance results on the new AWS I4i instances powered by the 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors with an all-core turbo frequency of 3.5 GHz.

Recent benchmarks compared ScyllaDB performance on AWS i4i.16xlarge vs. i3.16xlarge. The results demonstrated up to 2.7x higher throughput per vCPU on the 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processor I4i instances compared to I3 instances for reads. With an even mix of reads and writes, tests achieved 2.2x higher throughput per vCPU on the 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processor I4i series, with a 40% reduction in average latency versus I3 instances.

The Intel 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processor is based on a balanced, efficient architecture that increases core performance, memory, and I/O bandwidth to accelerate diverse workloads from the data center to the intelligent edge. These powerful new processors are the next generation of the Intel Xeon E5-2686 v4 Broadwell processor operating at 2.3 GHz with bursts up to 3 GHz, which are used in i3.metal instances.

ScyllaDB is uniquely designed to capitalize on continuing hardware innovations like the latest Intel processors. Its close-to-the-metal, shared nothing design delivers greater performance for a fraction of the cost of DynamoDB, Apache Cassandra, MongoDB, and Google Bigtable.

While other NoSQL databases are effectively insulated from the underlying hardware, ScyllaDB fully capitalizes on processor, memory, network, and storage innovation to maximize performance and use less infrastructure.

These two companies, both recognized for pushing the limits of innovation, are expanding their technical relationship through the Intel Disruptor Initiative. ScyllaDB joining this program is a significant milestone. Intel supports its members by driving growth through technical enablement, allowing Disruptor Program innovators to accelerate their time-to-market with early access to hardware and software. In addition, Intel engineers work closely with the ScyllaDB team to ensure that future releases reach new levels of optimized performance.

“We architected ScyllaDB from the ground up to squeeze every ounce of power from hardware innovations like the new 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processor,” said Dor Laor, CEO and co-founder, ScyllaDB. “We’re both obsessed with performance, and we’re eager to work more closely with Intel to reach even higher levels of speed and efficiency.”

“ScyllaDB’s close-to-the-hardware design is uniquely poised to take full advantage of the hardware advancements that Intel is known for. It’s a perfect combination for performance-minded engineers,” said Arijit Bandyopadhyay - CTO Enterprise Analytics and AI, Head of Strategy – Cloud and Enterprise, Data Center Group, Intel Corporation.

