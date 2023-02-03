Visual Studio Code 1.75 brings configuration profiles

Microsoft has rolled out the January 2023 release of its Visual Studio Code programming editor. Published February 2, VS Code 1.75 lets developers create profiles to configure extensions and settings, and offers easier multi-view resizing.

Previously a preview feature, profiles become generally available in VS Code 1.75. A profile can include extensions, settings, UI state, keyboard shortcuts, user snippets, and tasks, allowing users to customize VS Code for different development scenarios such as data science, documentation, and writing or for multiple languages such as Java or Python. VS Code setups based on workflows such as “demo” or “work” also can be saved as profiles.

Developers can open multiple workspaces with different profiles applied at the same time, Microsoft said. However, profiles currently do not work in remote scenarios such as GitHub Codespaces.

VS Code 1.75 can be downloaded for Linux, Windows, or MacOS from the Visual Studio Code website. It is the first monthly update to the editor this year. The preceding version, Visual Studio Code 1.74, was unveiled December 7, 2022, and was followed by three point releases.

Other capabilities in VS Code 1.75 include: