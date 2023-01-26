Google Flutter previews new renderer on iOS

Google has released Flutter 3.7, an update to the company’s open source, cross-platform development framework that adds custom menu bar support and previews a new rendering engine for iOS apps. The company also unveiled an alpha preview of Dart 3, a new version of the programming language used with Flutter.

Flutter 3.7 can be used to build menu bars and cascading context menus. Developers can design a Material Design menu providing cascading menu bars or standalone cascading menus triggered by another user interface element. These menus are customizable and menu items can be custom widgets, or developers can use new menu item widgets including MenuItemButton and SubmenuButton .

Also with the release, the Impeller rendering engine, positioned to provide for predictable performance, portability, and concurrency support, is ready for preview on iOS on the stable channel. Google expects to make Impeller the default renderer on iOS in a forthcoming stable release. Impeller has been available under the - -enable-impeller flag on iOS and Android.

Flutter allows developers to build compiled, cross-platform mobile, desktop, web, and embedded applications from a single codebase. Dart is the foundation of Flutter, providing the language and runtime powering Flutter apps. With the Dart 3 alpha, introduced January 25, the project’s developers are changing the type system to only support sound null safety. The corresponding breaking changes were made to core libraries.

Also on tap for Dart 3 are the additions of records and patterns, with the goal of making it easier to work with structured data. Leading up to Dart 3, the developers have attempted to make Dart more approachable by moving all terminal developer tools into a unified dart developer tool. Additional tools changes are eyed.

Dart 3 alpha is available in the Dart dev channel and the Flutter master channel. Installation instructions for Flutter can be found on the Flutter website.

Also in Flutter 3.7: