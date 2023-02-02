5 key new features in SingleStoreDB 8.0

SingleStoreDB 8.0 brings more cutting-edge features to the unified database—supporting both transactional and analytical processing—that runs in real time. The even faster analytics and greater ease of use in SingleStoreDB empowers developers to truly own all aspects of their data while helping to lower costs and reduce coding.

The new features in this release address the requests of SingleStore’s vast customer base and make the company’s already robust, lightning-fast database platform even more powerful.

Below are the key features of SingleStoreDB 8.0.

Real-time analytics for JSON data

With SingleStoreDB 8.0, users will benefit from fast seeking for JSON columns and string data, which enables performance improvements of up to 400 times faster than ever before.

This addition puts the T in HTAP (hybrid transactional/analytical processing) for JSON data. Enhanced real-time analytics also make SingleStoreDB a more compelling alternative to NoSQL databases that struggle with real-time analytics and complex queries.

Now, rather than implementing yet another specialized database system for every narrow use case, more businesses will have the performance they require to use one engine for all their needs.

Wasm everywhere

With this new release, all SingleStore customers will be able to benefit from Wasm (WebAssembly language) whether they use the cloud, have self-managed deployments, or both.

Wasm support makes it easy for developers to port code libraries or routines (in Rust, C, or C++, and soon other languages) into SingleStoreDB. The module runs in a sandbox environment and enables developers to avoid writing query logic in the application tier.

Many people see Wasm as the future of cloud computing because it’s cross-platform, secure, and fast. Plus it’s getting better all the time in light of all the standards work going on around it.

Dynamic workspace scaling

SingleStoreDB 8.0 also offers features like dynamic workspace scaling, along with the ability to suspend and resume workspaces, to improve operations.

This is critical because organizations are constantly scaling their workloads and applications. With dynamic workspace scaling, SingleStoreDB can dynamically expand with them with ease.

Organizations also can increase their operational efficiency by eliminating the waste that occurs when workloads are on pause but resources keep on running. With suspend-and-resume workspaces, businesses can instantly suspend compute for workspaces when compute is not needed, and companies can quickly resume compute resources when their workloads resume.

OAuth support



SingleStore also provides single sign-on support for federated authentication using OAuth.

OAuth and SAML are two popular protocols for federated authentication. SingleStore supports both.

Now all SingleStoreDB users can benefit from the open standard, which is popular for developing gaming, IoT, mobile, and web applications. With OAuth, customers have an easier-to-use and more secure authentication mechanism, which eases the management of secure connections.

Enhanced user experience

Adding new users is also easier than ever with the release of SingleStoreDB 8.0.

In the past, users had to follow a multi-step process that included signing up offline. SingleStoreDB 8.0 introduces an “add user” button, which is prominently displayed on the control panel.

SingleStoreDB 8.0 also features a new guided tour for the onboarding experience. This tour walks new SingleStoreDB users through every possible option available within the workspace.

More than 100 Fortune 500 companies—including Palo Alto Networks, Siemens, SiriusXM, and Uber—rely on SingleStoreDB to power their cloud-native, real-time data services. Whether an organization is working on real-time customer experience analytics, supply chain monitoring, sales and inventory management, or enabling interactive workspaces, SingleStoreDB 8.0 is the ideal database—delivering a unified, simplified solution that is fast, efficient and effective.

Shireesh Thota is senior vice president of engineering with SingleStore, which delivers the world’s fastest distributed SQL database for data-intensive applications, SingleStoreDB. By combining transactional and analytical workloads, SingleStore eliminates performance bottlenecks and unnecessary data movement to support constantly growing, demanding workloads.

—

New Tech Forum provides a venue to explore and discuss emerging enterprise technology in unprecedented depth and breadth. The selection is subjective, based on our pick of the technologies we believe to be important and of greatest interest to InfoWorld readers. InfoWorld does not accept marketing collateral for publication and reserves the right to edit all contributed content. Send all inquiries to newtechforum@infoworld.com.