Red Hat Linux comes to Oracle Cloud

Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) now will run fully supported on the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) cloud platform. Although RHEL competes with Oracle Linux, Oracle says it is not stressed about what this could mean its own Linux platform.

The two companies announced the partnership on January 31. Boasting that more than 90% of the Fortune 500 rely on Red Hat and Oracle solutions, Red Hat and Oracle said the alliance would enable these organizations to standardize their cloud operations on OCI, a common cloud platform that stretches from the data center to the OCI distributed cloud. Customers can contact both Red Hat and Oracle support to resolve potential issues.

Oracle said it does not fear that the availability of RHEL on Oracle Cloud will negatively impact usage of Oracle Linux. The major driver behind having RHEL on OCI is customer demand and choice, said Leo Leung, vice president of OCI and Oracle Technology. Oracle expects many companies across a variety of industries to leverage the partnership, he said. OCI also supports operating systems such as Ubuntu Linux and Windows.

RHEL is now certified on OCI virtual machines that offer from one to 80 CPU cores in single CPU increments, and from 1GB memory per CPU to a total of 1,024GB, depending on the processor. RHEL initially is supported on OCI VM shapes using AMD, Intel, and Arm processors. Planning work has begun for RHEL to be certified on OCI bare-metal services, which provide greater isolation and performance compared to on-premises environments.

More information on launching RHEL on OCI, including step-by-step directions, can be found in the OCI blog.