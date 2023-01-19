Couchbase’s managed Capella database now on Microsoft Azure

NoSQL document-oriented database provider Couchbase said it was adding Microsoft Azure support to its Capella managed database-as-a-service (DBaaS) offering.

This means that any enterprise customer who chooses Capella will be able to deploy and manage it on Azure in a streamlined manner after it is made generally available in the first quarter of 2023, the company said.

“Providing flexibility to go across cloud service providers is a huge advantage in today’s multi- and hybrid-cloud world. By extending Capella to Azure, we can better support our customers as they deploy innovative applications on the cloud of their choice,” Scott Anderson, senior vice president of product management and business operations at Couchbase, said in a press note.

Capella, which builds on the Couchbase Server database’s search engine and in-built operational and analytical capabilities, was first introduced on AWS in June 2020, just after the company raised $105 million in funding. Back then, Capella was known as the Couchbase Cloud, before being rebranded in October 2021.

In March 2021, the company introduced Couchbase Cloud in the form of a virtual private cloud (VPC) managed service in the Azure Marketplace.

A virtual private cloud (VPC) is a separate, isolated private cloud, which is hosted inside a public cloud.

In contrast to Couchbase Capella that offers fully hosted and managed services, Couchbase Cloud was managed in the enterprise’s Azure account, a company spokesperson said.

Couchbase had added Google Cloud support for Capella in June last year. According to Google Cloud’s console, the public cloud service provider handles the billing of the database-as-a-service which can be consumed after buying credits.

“Although you register with the service provider to use the service, Google handles all billing,” the console page showed. On Google Cloud where the pricing is calculated in US dollars, one Capella Basic credit cost $1 and one Capella Enterprise credit costs $2. Pricing for one Capella Developer Pro credit stands at $1.25, the page showed.

Unlike Capella’s arrangement with Google Cloud, enterprises using the database-as-a-service on Azure will be billed by Couchbase and doesn’t need to interface with Microsoft, a company spokesperson said, adding that the pricing was based on a consumption model without giving further details.

Couchbase, which claims Capella offers relatively lower cost of ownership, has added a new interface along with new tools and tasks to help developers design modern applications.

The new interface is inspired by popular developer-centric tools like GitHub, the company said, adding that the query engine is based on SQL++ to aid developer productivity.

The DBaaS, which has automated scaling and supports a multi-cloud architecture, comes with an array of application services bundled under the name of Capella App Services that can help with mobile and internet of things (IoT) applications synchronization.