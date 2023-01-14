JavaScript, Java, and Python skills top demand

JavaScript, Java, and Python skills are most in-demand by recruiters, according to a report published this week by tech hiring platforms CodinGame and CoderPad. But while the supply of those skills exceeds demand, the demand for TypeScript, Swift, Scala, Kotlin, and Go skills all exceed supply.

The State of Tech Hiring in 2023, a CodinGame-CoderPad report published January 10, draws on a survey of 14,000 professionals and offers insights into what 2023 may hold for tech industry recruiters and job seekers. The demand for JavaScript, Java, and Python skills is consistent with previous years, the report notes.

Among development frameworks, Node.js, React, and .NET Core proved to be the best-known and most in-demand. The survey found that Angular demand exceeds supply, while its popularity among developers has declined. Angular’s declining popularity among developers was a finding of the just-released State of JavaScript 2022 report as well.

Also noted in the State of Tech Hiring 2023 report: