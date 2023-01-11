Conan 2.0 revamps C/C++ package manager

Conan 2.0, a major new version of the open source C/C++ package manager created by JFrog, is due to arrive in February. The upgrade features a cleaner syntax, a new public Python API, new build system integrations, and a new graph model that better represents the relations between packages in C and C++, a JFrog official said this week.

Conan 2.0 takes Conan to the next level, said Stephen Chin, JFrog vice president of developer relations. The upgrade is set to provide better support and infrastructure for C and C++ builds. The cleaner syntax, meanwhile, will offer a better mechanism for defining C and C++ recipes. Dependency graph issues also will be resolved.

Conan is a package manager that lets C and C++ developers capture artifacts created during builds of applications and libraries, storing them as a Conan Package. Developers can access Conan Packages stored in Conan Center, a central repository with hundreds of open source applications and libraries. The latest version of Conan can be installed from the conan.io website.

Conan 2.0 was released in beta last June; the current release is Conan 1.56, which was published last month. Conan 1.0 arrived five years ago this month.

Conan makes it easier to manage C/C++ deployments, leveraging a package-based paradigm as opposed to standard dependency library management. The combination of C/C++ and Conan is intended to help expedite the speed and consistency of software development for IoT devices, a realm where both of these languages have been popular. Conan clients can run on Windows, macOS, Linux, and anywhere else that Python can run.