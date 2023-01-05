Vue 3.3 to support externally imported types

Vue, the popular JavaScript framework for building web UIs, is on a path to add support for externally imported types in a planned 3.3 release. Two features the project originally planned to graduate in Vue 3.3, Suspense and Reactivity Transform, will remain in experimental status.

Plans for Vue 3.3 include support of externally imported types in `<script setup>` macros, Vue founder Evan You wrote in a January 1 blog post. The current stable release is Vue 3.2.45, published in November. Vue’s currently experimental Suspense feature, for orchestrating async dependencies in a component tree, still needs further discussion, You wrote. The same goes for another experimental capability, Reactivity Transform, which is a set of compiler transforms that improve ergonomics when using Vue’s reactivity APIs.

Vue’s builders also plan to evaluate user-submitted RFCs (request for comments) and seek comments on features eyed for Vue 3.4 and beyond, such as SSR (server-side-rendered) lazy hydration, to improve estimated input latency and time to interactive of server-rendered Vue applications.

Vue’s builders also are examining an alternative compilation strategy, called Vapor Mode, which compiles Vue single-file components into JavaScript output that is more performant, uses less memory, and requires less runtime support code compared to the existing virtual DOM0-based output. Vapor Mode is in an early phase.

There is no plan for big, breaking changes to Vue for the foreseeable future, You said. But Vue’s builders also want to improve the framework’s release cadence, with smaller, more-frequent minor releases, to get more features out quicker. Features would only ship in minor versions, as opposed to the previous mode of grouping many features together in big, infrequent minor releases. This resulted in low-complexity features being blocked while work proceeded on higher-complexity capabilities.