Eclipse GlassFish catches up with Jakarta EE 10

Eclipse GlassFish 7.0, a Java application server that implements the Jakarta EE 10 framework for enterprise-level Java deployments, has reached general availability.

Released December 14 and downloadable from the Eclipse Foundation, GlassFish 7.0 features Jakarta EE 10 APIs and implementation components. Jakarta EE 10 was published in September, with an emphasis on building cloud-native Java applications and microservices. GlassFish 7 contains final APIs and implementation components for Jakarta EE 10 and compiles and runs on Java Development Kit (JDK) 11 through JDK 19.

GlassFish 7 features include:

Support for MicroProfile’s Config and JWT (Json Web Tokens) APIs. MicroProfile provides microservices capabilities for enterprise Java.

Support for the latest Jakarta MVC 2.0

An overhaul and cleanup of the DOL (Deployment Object Library) module.

Fixes for logging under high load at detailed log levels.

Improved starting and stopping of GlassFish servers, which has been revisited to work better on modern operating systems and modern environments.

Updating of many non-Jakarta EE components, such as updating from OSGi 7 to OSGI 8.

Long a reference implementation for enterprise Java, GlassFish previously was under the jurisdiction of Oracle and, before that, Sun Microsystems. Eclipse took over stewardship of Java EE in 2017, which included GlassFish, after Oracle decided to shed its leadership of Java EE development.

In addition to implementing all required and optional Jakarta EE APIs, GlassFish has passed Jakarta EE TCK tests (Technology Compatibility Kit). GlassFish also features are an administration console, clustering support, and other developer and production tools.