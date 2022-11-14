Java skills top most wanted list for employers

When it comes to the programming language skills employers want most, HackerRank has found a handful of languages bunched at the top of the list, including Java, Python, and SQL. Demand for others, such as Go and TypeScript, is growing but trails far behind demand for the leaders.

These findings and others are featured in the 2023 HackerRank Developer Skills Report, which was published November 10. The report is based on data culled from HackerRank’s own platform, rather than relying on survey responses, as with previous HackerRank reports. The report ranks the most in-demand software engineering skills and programming languages among employers and developers, based on the number of language-specific skills assessments the company conducted in the past year.

The top five languages by volume were Java, Python, SQL, C++, and JavaScript. Trailing far behind these languages, but ranked sixth to 10th respectively, were Bash, C#, Go, TypeScript, and R. Among the leaders, demand for TypeScript and Go grew fastest in 2022, as did the demand for PHP. Go assessments increased 301% in 2022 while TypeScript assessments increased 392%. Demand for Swift and Ruby slipped, the company reported. The volume of Swift assessments was just 80% of the volume in 2021, while the volume of Ruby assessments was 66% of what it was in 2021.

To estimate employer demand for specific languages, HackerRank Work tests were assessed. Skill demand was assessed based on the number of HackerRank Work tests using specific library questions. To assess developer preferences, HackerRank tracked submitted languages by candidates when they have multiple options available, as well as proficiency in those languages. HackerRank Community practice data also was assessed.

In other findings in HackerRank’s report: