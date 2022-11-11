GitHub Codespaces freely available to all GitHub users

GitHub Codespaces is now generally available for GitHub Free and GitHub Pro plan users, GitHub announced on November 10. IDE and code editor access to the GitHub-hosted development environments has been expanded as well.

GitHub Free users will be allotted as many as 60 hours per month of free Codespaces use, and GitHub Pro plan users will receive 90 hours. Codespaces was released to GitHub Team and GitHub Enterprise plans last year, resulting in many developers leaving their local development environments for cloud-based development, the company said.

In the meantime, GitHub has added a number of capabilities to Codespaces. The company highlighted the following in its announcement: