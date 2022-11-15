SingleStore and Intel Collaborate to Deliver Next-Generation Real-Time Data Technology

SingleStore, the cloud-native database built for speed, scale and powering real-time data-intensive applications, announced it has been accepted as a Gold Status Partner in Intel’s Disruptor Initiative. The program helps companies push the limits of innovation through technical enablement and multi-channel go-to-market activities. As a result, SingleStore customers will benefit by realizing enhanced database performance and hardware-enhanced security to address real-time data challenges while lowering total cost of ownership (TCO).

"SingleStore is excited to join Intel’s prestigious Disruptor Initiative and to work closely with their engineers to optimize the performance of SingleStoreDB on current and future Intel architectures,” said Oliver Schabenberger, chief innovation officer at SingleStore. “This collaboration helps our customers reach new levels of data intensity with real-time analytical and transactional workloads.”

In running internal benchmarks fueled by 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors with built-in AI accelerators, SingleStore has seen a performance improvement of up to 30%*. In addition, Intel and SingleStore are both members of the Bytecode Alliance, a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating a secure network software foundation, building on standards such as WebAssembly (Wasm) and WebAssembly System Interface. SingleStore recently brought Wasm technology to the database market and has collaborated with Intel to bring this unique optimized technology to market.

Arijit Bandyopadhyay, chief technology officer for enterprise analytics and AI and head of strategy for the enterprise and cloud, DCAI group at Intel Corporation, said: “As the demand for all types of data and high intensity data applications increase, encapsulating complex queries with high ingest speed, high concurrency and low latency requirements, we couldn't be more excited about collaborating with SingleStore to deliver the next generation of real-time data technology on AI – to enhance digital customer experience, improve operations and security, plus generate new revenue streams.”

The effort with Intel is the latest that SingleStore has recently forged with other industry-leading technology companies. Earlier this year, SingleStore partnered with IBM and SAS to deliver ultra-fast insights to accelerate insights for data-intensive applications and reduce TCO. SingleStore growth continues to accelerate due to its unique ability to address real-time applications, strategic partnerships, and investments from leaders like IBM, HPE, Dell Technologies and now Intel.

Users and media see the value of SingleStore, too. SingleStore has been recognized with several industry awards, including San Francisco Business Times Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Bay Area and the Deloitte Fast 500 awards. SingleStore also was recently recognized when it won in four top-rated categories from verified user review site TrustRadius in May.

Christoph Malassa, managing consultant and head of analytics and intelligence solutions at Siemens, said this about SingleStore: “With SingleStore, we no longer look at the database as a limiting factor in our business.”

Finally, SingleStore recently hosted a virtual launch [r]evolution, where the latest product release was featured and demoed. To watch a recording of the event and demo, click here.

