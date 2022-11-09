Visual Studio Code 1.72 shines on Command Center, merge editor

Visual Studio Code 1.73, a just-released update to Microsoft’s popular code editor, adds improvements ranging from Command Center mode shortcuts to new merge editor features and new Python extensions.

Also dubbed the October 2022 release of the editor, VS Code 1.73 was announced on November 2, 2022. For the Command Center, a top section was added with the intention of making it easy to discover how to navigate to files, run commands, and perform other operations. A short list of modes provides keybinding hints for users to jump directly to the most-used modes, such as Go to File, without going through the Command Center.

The merge editor, meanwhile, received polishing as well as bug fixes and new features. In VS Code 1.73, both Accept Incoming and Accept Current can always be selected. When both options are taken, the merge editor appends corresponding changed lines. Also, the merge editor’s default diff algorithm was changed. The new algorithm is optimized for merge scenarios.

VS Code 1.73, which follows last month’s VS Code 1.72 release, can be downloaded for Windows, macOS, or Linux from the Visual Studio Code webpage. Other features of VS Code 1.73 include the following: