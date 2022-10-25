Ubuntu 22.10 shines on MicroPython, microcontrollers

Canonical has released Ubuntu 22.10, an update to the company’s Linux distribution that introduces MicroPython support on a variety of microcontrollers.

Codenamed “Kinetic Kudu” and announced October 20, Ubuntu 22.10 is described as an interim release that improves the experience for developers and IT administrators.

The upgrade now supports MicroPython on microcontrollers including the Raspberry Pi Pico W board. Also, rshell , thonny , and mpremote are all available in the Ubuntu repositories. Ubuntu’s graphics stack transition to kms, meanwhile, means developers can run Pi-based graphical applications using frameworks such as Qt outside of a desktop session and without Pi-specific drivers. This complements expanded support for embedded displays for Raspberry Pi including the Inky eInk HAT series, Hyperpixel range, and the Raspberry Pi official touchscreen.

Ubuntu 22.10 also includes the Landscape 22.10 beta, an administration tool that provides monitoring, managing, patching, and compliance reporting across Ubuntu estates from server to desktop. Landscape Server can be installed on computers with Arm or Arm-based processors, including Ampere Altra-based Arm64 virtual machines on public clouds and Raspberry Pi. Risc processors and hardware also are supported, making it easier to use Landscape as a portable management system, Canonical said.

Ubuntu 22.10 can be downloaded from ubuntu.com. Other improvements in the release are as follows: