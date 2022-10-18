Run your own Oracle Cloud with Oracle Alloy

With its new Oracle Alloy platform, Oracle is enabling third parties to become cloud providers themselves by deploying Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) in their own data centers.

Unveiled October 18, Oracle Alloy serves as a cloud infrastructure platform for service providers, integrators, ISVs, and organizations such as telecommunications providers or financial institutions to roll out their own cloud services to customers. Users of Alloy can offer a branded, tailored experience, and package value-added applications and services to meet specific needs of their industry verticals and markets. Alloy can be used within an organization’s own data centers and to serve the public sector and other industries that want to keep workloads in country.

Alloy provides the same infrastructure and platform services available in the OCI public cloud. As a result, partners can go to market with a pre-integrated hardware and software platform deployed in their own data centers. Embedded financial management capabilities from Oracle Fusion Cloud ERP let Alloy users manage the customer life cycle including invoicing and billing.

Oracle Alloy is being rolled out concurrently with several services pertaining to OCI app development, serverless and container messaging services, and simpler adoption of cloud-native technologies. The services, now in limited availability, include: