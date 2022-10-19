MinIO Industry-Leading Multi-Cloud Object Storage Delivers Superior Intel Optimized Performance for Customers

MinIO Inc., creators of the MinIO Multi-Cloud Object Storage suite, recently announced a deeper strategic collaboration with Intel to deliver superior performance across mission critical workloads, creating optimized infrastructure options for customers.

MinIO is a high-performance, Kubernetes-native, S3-compatible object store. It is optimized for 3rd generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors at a granular level, including built-in Intel Advanced Vector Extensions 512 (Intel AVX-512) single instruction multiple data (SIMD) acceleration capabilities. The enhanced performance characteristics have made MinIO a leading object store for machine learning frameworks, analytics applications, databases, web applications and other performance-oriented workloads. MinIO’s architecture is renowned for its simplicity and scales from terabytes to exabytes easily.

“Intel has been a strategic partner of MinIO since the inception of the company. We continue to expand the partnership and collaborate on R&D, benchmarking and customer success opportunities. We share a technology vision that is informed by machine learning, is multi-cloud, containerized, orchestrated and increasingly edge oriented,” said Garima Kapoor, co-founder and COO of MinIO. “Our work together continues to push the boundaries of innovation and our continued optimization on Intel platforms have resulted in record-setting performance benchmarks.”

“Every enterprise today is a data enterprise, and every enterprise today needs mature multi-cloud experiences. Intel sees this across our portfolio, and is excited to work with MinIO to address the need in this environment,” said Arijit Bandyopadhyay, CTO - Enterprise Analytics & AI, Head of Strategy - Enterprise & Cloud Group at Intel Corporation. “We’re bullish about our collaboration with MinIO because performance at scale is critical for AI and Augmented Analytics workloads. MinIO, with its software-defined, high performant S3 object storage optimized for 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors, helps enterprises overcome challenges of large primary storage across a range of use cases from Kubernetes-powered cloud applications to AI/ML/advanced analytics workloads.”

Intel Architecture is Continually Enhanced for AI Applications

In addition, MinIO is a member of the Intel Disruptor Initiative, where Intel collaborates with select cutting-edge technology ISVs and startups to accelerate the adoption of modern architectures on Intel platforms for Data, Augmented Analytics, and AI-infused workloads to propel customer success.

The world’s data centers run on Intel platforms for their outstanding performance, security, scalable storage, and memory. Since its launch in July 2017, Intel Xeon Scalable processors with built-in accelerators and hardware-enhanced security are ushering in a golden age of software-defined storage where sophisticated features such as erasure coding, hashing, encryption, and bitrot protection are optimized by advantages such as Intel AVX-512 SIMD instruction sets and Intel DL Boost technology. And removing compute throughput bottlenecks enables companies to use the same enterprise systems for machine learning, deep learning, and traditional enterprise workloads.

