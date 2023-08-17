How to improve data access performance in EF Core

Take advantage of these 10 strategies to improve data access performance when using Entity Framework Core in your data-driven .NET applications.

network speed
Table of Contents
Show More

Entity Framework Core (EF Core) is an open source ORM (object-relational mapping) framework that bridges the gap between the object model of your application and the data model of your database. EF Core makes life simpler by allowing you to work with the database using .NET objects, instead of having to write data access code.

In other words, EF Core lets you write code to execute CRUD actions (create, read, update, and delete) without understanding how the data is persisted in the underlying database. You can more easily retrieve entities from the data store, add, change, and delete entities, and traverse entity graphs by working directly in C#.

You can improve data access performance in EF Core in many different ways, ranging from using eager loading to reducing the database round trips required by your queries. In this article, we will explore 10 tips and tricks or strategies we can use in EF Core to improve the data access performance of our .NET Core applications.

Related:

Joydip Kanjilal is a Microsoft MVP in ASP.NET, as well as a speaker and author of several books and articles. He has more than 20 years of experience in IT including more than 16 years in Microsoft .NET and related technologies.

Copyright © 2023 IDG Communications, Inc.

How to choose a low-code development platform