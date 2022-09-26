JDK 20: What’s next for Java?

With Java 19 having just arrived on September 20, Java 20 is next on the docket, expected in March 2023. The release potentially could add new functionality for universal generics, immutable data, and string templates and finalize capabilities such as record patterns.

The current OpenJDK webpage for JDK 20 lists no officially proposed features as of September 23, but that will change soon enough. Capabilities that could make it into Java 20 include:

Based on standard Java’s six-month release cadence, Java 20, or Java Development Kit 20, would arrive as a production release in March 2023. Like JDK 19, JDK 20 would be a short-term release with only six months of premium support from Oracle. The following JDK 21 is due in a year and would be an LTS (Long Term Support) release with several years of backing by Oracle.